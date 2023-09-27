Open Menu

GPSSA Reviews Investment Performance Reports Until 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2023 | 10:45 AM

GPSSA reviews investment performance reports until 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2023) The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) held its sixth Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday chaired by Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Authority's Board of Directors.

During the meeting, the council members proceeded to discuss the agenda, approving the minutes of the previous meeting and the management follow-up agenda regarding suggestions and recommendations.

The committee approved and concluded decisions related to the Supreme Committee for Human Resources and Rewards, the Investment Committee and the Internal Audit and Risks Committee and approved the financial statements for the first and second quarters of 2023.

The board members reviewed the investment performance reports until 2023, GPSSA's corporate performance executive summary for the first half of 2023 and other topics on the agenda and appropriate decisions concerning each.

According to the latest statistics, there are 111,735 insured members as of August 2023 registered with the GPSSA, compared to 89,329 for the same month last year. In contrast, the number of employers/entities has increased to 11,865 compared to 7,612 in August 2022.

There are 19,685 pensioners registered as of August 2023 compared to 18,752 last year, whereas the number of beneficiaries reached 8,458 compared to 8,499 for the same month last year.

The value of insurance expenses as of August 2023 amounted to AED415,268,101 compared to AED455,467,005 for the same month last year.

Related Topics

Same August

Recent Stories

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Arab Media Award ceremo ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Arab Media Award ceremony held at 21st Arab Media For ..

33 minutes ago
 Khalifa University inaugurates region’s first-ev ..

Khalifa University inaugurates region’s first-ever advanced lab for marine stu ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2023

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler visits Royal Opera House in Muscat

Sharjah Ruler visits Royal Opera House in Muscat

9 hours ago
 Fujairah offers condolences on death of Mubarak Ab ..

Fujairah offers condolences on death of Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber

10 hours ago
Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s vision inspired the wor ..

Mohammed bin Rashid&#039;s vision inspired the world: Mona Al Marri

10 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends AMF 2023 session featur ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends AMF 2023 session featuring GCC Secretary General

11 hours ago
 Speaker of FNC, Chairman of State Duma review stre ..

Speaker of FNC, Chairman of State Duma review strengthening cooperation

12 hours ago
 Over 5.7 million employees subscribed to Unemploym ..

Over 5.7 million employees subscribed to Unemployment Insurance Scheme: MoHRE

13 hours ago
 UAE, Netherlands to collaborate on sustainability, ..

UAE, Netherlands to collaborate on sustainability, energy transition, advanced t ..

13 hours ago
 Zaki Nusseibeh inaugurates Roots’ exhibition at ..

Zaki Nusseibeh inaugurates Roots’ exhibition at Alliance Francaise Abu Dhabi

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East