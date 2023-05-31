UrduPoint.com

GPSSA To Host 15th Annual Seminar For Civil Pension Authorities Of GCC Countries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2023 | 06:16 PM

GPSSA to host 15th Annual Seminar for Civil Pension Authorities of GCC countries

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2023) The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) is hosting the 15th Annual Seminar for Civil Pension Authorities of the GCC countries, entitled ‘Effective Investment Tools for Pension Funds and Social Security on 5th and 6th June 2023, at the Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island - Abu Dhabi.

The seminar will be organised to consolidate efforts amongst the investment and pension sectors, highlight strategic partnerships, and to discuss providing a pioneering platform to exchange experiences and best practices, as well as the pivotal role the investment sector plays in the sustainability of pension funds and in supporting, and promoting the pension sector in general.

GPSSA stated that the seminar will cover a number of strategic partnerships, most notably the importance of defining the goals of pension funds to ensure income stability and provide liquidity, as well as the use of effective tools to design investment portfolios.

Other important and relevant topics will be addressed in the presence of pension fund representatives and senior investment officials from across the GCC.

The GPSSA added that the seminar will help define and design investment portfolio strategies based on returns, asset management and liabilities.

The initiative will also focus on the importance of geographical diversification and assets in investment portfolios as effective tools for the sustainability of funds, as well as the role of fixed assets in the pension fund portfolio in light of high interest rates, in addition to the importance of alternative investments and the use of artificial intelligence as an effective investment tool.

The annual seminars for GCC civil pension authorities are hosted in a different GCC country each year and target employees in social security and civil pension authorities and/or entities as well as experts in the field of investments. They are organised based on recommendations of the meetings of the committee of pension heads and social insurance authorities in the GCC.

