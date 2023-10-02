Open Menu

GPSSA To Improve Employment Service Termination Decisions For Insured Emiratis

Published October 02, 2023

GPSSA to improve employment service termination decisions for insured Emiratis

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2023) The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has launched the “End it right” campaign to support insured Emiratis in taking constructive strides towards understanding the technicalities behind the UAE Pension Law, thus securing their insurance rights and privileges when deciding to retire or end their employment contract.

Speaking in more detail about the initiative, Dr. Maysa Rashed Ghadeer, GPSSA’s Government Communications Office Director, explained that the campaign correlates with GPSSA’s mission to provide insured Emiratis with ample knowledge and information before ending their career paths to ensure they take advantage of prevalent pension and social security privileges.

The campaign focuses on three main subject areas: years of employment service, taking advantage of insurance products and services to enjoy the years following a career termination and end-of-service benefits (i.

e. receiving the aspired pension or end-of-service gratuity).

Registered members will be familiarised with how pension rates increase upon retirement and the necessary completion period required to obtain the desired pension. Also, merging employment years through the hassle-free “Shourak” programme will be explained and highlighted when changing entities.

The pension and end-of-service calculation method will be explained in detail to assist insured Emirati individuals in understanding the value of their pension and gratuity for an actual or hypothetical service period upon deciding to retire or end a job contract.

Further details regarding the “End it right” campaign will be revealed on GPSSA’s media and social media platforms.

