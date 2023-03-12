UrduPoint.com

GPSSA Updates Information And Data For 29,762 Registered Pensioners And Beneficiaries During 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2023 | 12:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2023) The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has updated 99 percent of its data for 29,762 eligible registered pensioners and beneficiaries during 2022 as part its quest to provide quick and reliable services to its stakeholders.

The upgraded service is catered to pensioners and/or senior Emirati nationals over the age of 60, as well as for widows and unmarried females who are entitled to receive a retirement pension in a proactive manner without the need to visit GPSSA’s Customer Happiness Centers to request a service. This has resulted in flexibility and a shorter time span when obtaining GPSSA’s services even at the level of customer happiness centers where responding to inquiries reduced to 2.21 minutes and the waiting time for pension and bonus calculation services to 2.83 minutes.

The proactive service was developed in cooperation with the UAE’s unconventional ministry known as the Ministry of Possibilities - to provide integrated, reliable and speedy data and documentation between government bodies to Emiratis. Due to being linked with other authorities, the GPSSA is continuously notified of any update or modification in the data of pensioners or beneficiaries, such as joining a job, marriage (for women), death, exceeding the legal age for entitlement to a retirement pension or reaching the legal age for entitlement to a retirement pension (for those who retired early), as well as other changes such as amending the bank account number to which the pension is being transferred, whether it is in the same bank or from one bank to another.

The Authority does not request an update on the rest of the cases, as they are completed without the need to visit any of the customer happiness centers.


In some entities the validity extends until the end of the month, therefore the pensioner or beneficiary does not need to visit GPSSA’s centers or its website in order to complete a particular transaction.

The provision of these services, in accordance to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, contributed to redesigning government work concepts and practices, while creating an updated generation of services that facilitate services for customers in a timely manner and without effort.

Additionally, the services provided by the GPSSA have contributed to the development of its work structure with more emphasis on providing advanced services that result in elevating the entire Emirati family life, especially with the advantages provided by GPSSA’s pension scheme which has impacted a wide segment of society.

The UAE’s Pension Authority affirmed its responsibility to continue providing innovative and progressive technical services in order to cater to the previous, current and futuristic generations equally, with the aim of continuing to seek long-term sustainable solutions that elevate the confidence of insured individuals, employers, pensioners and beneficiaries.

