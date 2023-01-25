UrduPoint.com

GPSSA’s Board Of Directors Holds Its First Meeting For 2023

Published January 25, 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2023) Mohamed Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA), chaired the 2023 meeting of the Council that took place on Tuesday, 24th January 2023.

At the beginning of the meeting, Al Hussaini welcomed members of the Council, and welcomed Faras Abdul Kareem Al Ramahi as GPSSA’S Director-General, wishing him success in his new role.

The Board proceeded to discuss the agenda and the approved minutes of its previous meeting that consisted of decisions and recommendations reviewed by the authority’s management, while approving a report on its work for year 2022.

Decisions and recommendations taken by sub-committees including the Supreme Committee for Human Resources, the Investment Committee and the Internal Audit Committee were also approved, alongside decisions circulated to the council’s members.

Additionally, financial statements for the 3rd quarter of 2022 were approved by the board who also discussed the Authority’s funds investment report for the year 2022.

They also reviewed the developments of the digital transformation programme, then discussed other topics on the agenda and took the appropriate decisions.

