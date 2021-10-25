UrduPoint.com

Gradual Decrease In Temperature Expected In Coming Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 02:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2021) The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts a gradual decrease in temperatures over the coming days.

Following is a detailed weather forecast issued by the NCM tonight for the rest of the week: Monday: Humid by morning with chance of fog or mist formation over some internal areas – Fair to partly cloudy especially Eastward. Light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds, with speed 10 – 20 reaching 30 km/hr.

Tuesday: Humid by morning over some coastal areas. Fair to partly cloudy and some low clouds will appear over some Eastern and Northern areas. Light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds freshening at times especially over the sea by night, with speed 15 – 25 reaching 35 km/hr.

Wednesday: Fair to partly cloudy and some low cloud will appear Eastward may be convective.

Temperature tend to decreases slightly. Light to moderate Northwesterly becoming Northeasterly winds freshening at times, with speed 15 – 25 reaching 35 km/hr. Moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Thursday: Humid by morning over some internal areas. Fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times during daytime and some clouds will appear over Eastern areas with a probability of rain. Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds freshening at times, with speed 15 – 25 reaching 35 km/hr Friday: Humid by morning over some coastal and internal areas.Fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times and some clouds will appear over Eastern areas may be associated with rain. Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds freshening at times, with speed 15 – 25 reaching 35 km/hr.

