UrduPoint.com

Graduates Of DIDI Unveil Innovative Solutions For Sustainability, AI-based Healthcare

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Graduates of DIDI unveil innovative solutions for sustainability, AI-based healthcare

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2023) The second annual graduate exhibition of Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI) began today, and will run until 1st June 2023.

The show will feature 29 innovative final research projects and prototypes by select students in the upcoming graduating class. The exhibition is open for public viewing at Building 7 in Dubai Design District (d3).

DIDI, which offers the region’s first multi-disciplinary bachelor of design degree, was established in 2018 to empower a new generation of designers, innovators, and entrepreneurs in the middle East and beyond. The Graduate Exhibition is a key fixture in the annual Calendar when senior-year students showcase four years of design thinking and product development.

This year’s exhibition explores the many disciplines of design, from product to fashion and multimedia, with a special focus on sustainability ahead of the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28). From multifunctional clothing created from zero-waste pattern-cutting techniques to underwater sculptures made from bivalve seashells to support marine life, the projects demonstrate the school’s approach to creative, data- and innovation-driven solutions that enrich communities and the environment.

Commenting on the exhibition, Mohammad Abdullah, President of DIDI, said, “Our philosophy at DIDI is to ensure that the people guiding this digital-first future place the wellness and happiness of people and the planet at the heart of all development and design. This year’s Graduate Exhibition allows the greater public to see how DIDI and its faculty intend to do just that. Visitors will see for themselves a snippet of our students’ education, brilliance and creativity, and how design plays a pivotal role in future development.”

Hani Asfour, Dean of the DIDI, added, “The Capstone projects of our seniors express deeply the ethos and principles of our multidisciplinary curriculum in our second Graduate Exhibition. Our students have spent the past four years tackling the latest in technology, sustainability, and design. From creative problem-solving and entrepreneurial thinking to critical thinking and strategic innovation, DIDI’s students show how the youth of Dubai is humanising technology and building a resilient world for tomorrow.”

Related Topics

World Technology United Nations Education Dubai Middle East June 2018 All From

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador meets Vietnamese Minister of Indust ..

UAE Ambassador meets Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade

37 seconds ago
 Lawmakers for exemplary punishment to perpetrators ..

Lawmakers for exemplary punishment to perpetrators of May 9 violence

8 minutes ago
 PM lauds security forces for arresting BNA head Gu ..

PM lauds security forces for arresting BNA head Gulzar Imam Shambay

8 minutes ago
 German Defense Minister Condemns Hungary's Blockin ..

German Defense Minister Condemns Hungary's Blocking of European Peace Facility F ..

9 minutes ago
 McCarthy Tells Republicans 'We Are Nowhere Near De ..

McCarthy Tells Republicans 'We Are Nowhere Near Deal Yet' on Debt Ceiling - Repo ..

10 minutes ago
 EU Defense Ministers Fail to Agree on New Military ..

EU Defense Ministers Fail to Agree on New Military Aid to Ukraine - Borrell

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.