Graduates of DIDI unveil innovative solutions for sustainability, AI-based healthcare

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2023) The second annual graduate exhibition of Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI) began today, and will run until 1st June 2023.

The show will feature 29 innovative final research projects and prototypes by select students in the upcoming graduating class. The exhibition is open for public viewing at Building 7 in Dubai Design District (d3).

DIDI, which offers the region’s first multi-disciplinary bachelor of design degree, was established in 2018 to empower a new generation of designers, innovators, and entrepreneurs in the middle East and beyond. The Graduate Exhibition is a key fixture in the annual Calendar when senior-year students showcase four years of design thinking and product development.

This year’s exhibition explores the many disciplines of design, from product to fashion and multimedia, with a special focus on sustainability ahead of the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28). From multifunctional clothing created from zero-waste pattern-cutting techniques to underwater sculptures made from bivalve seashells to support marine life, the projects demonstrate the school’s approach to creative, data- and innovation-driven solutions that enrich communities and the environment.

Commenting on the exhibition, Mohammad Abdullah, President of DIDI, said, “Our philosophy at DIDI is to ensure that the people guiding this digital-first future place the wellness and happiness of people and the planet at the heart of all development and design. This year’s Graduate Exhibition allows the greater public to see how DIDI and its faculty intend to do just that. Visitors will see for themselves a snippet of our students’ education, brilliance and creativity, and how design plays a pivotal role in future development.”

Hani Asfour, Dean of the DIDI, added, “The Capstone projects of our seniors express deeply the ethos and principles of our multidisciplinary curriculum in our second Graduate Exhibition. Our students have spent the past four years tackling the latest in technology, sustainability, and design. From creative problem-solving and entrepreneurial thinking to critical thinking and strategic innovation, DIDI’s students show how the youth of Dubai is humanising technology and building a resilient world for tomorrow.”