Graduation of 40th batch of cadet officers at Zayed II Military College takes place

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2023) The graduation ceremony of the 40th batch of the cadet officers at the Zayed II Military College took place today, with the attendance of H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation.

Mattar Salem Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, and several senior Armed Forces officers also attended the event.

Brigadier Amer Mohammed Al Neyadi, Commander of the College, delivered a speech on the occasion and welcomed Sheikh Nahyan. “We are proud to witness the graduation of a new group of university officers who have met all the course requirements. They are ready to join their peers in various branches of the Armed Forces to provide them with support and assistance in various fields. We are pleased to have among the graduates, their brothers from the Republic of Yemen,” he said.

He also pointed out that graduates underwent six months of intensive training to learn the best theories and practices, and the essential skills for leading and managing in the field, which will enhance the Armed Forces’ readiness and ability to defend the nation and protect its security and safety.

He then praised the officers for completing their training and encouraged them to strive for excellence in every aspect of their lives, whether professional, academic or personal, while pointing out that military life involves both challenges and opportunities, and they should take advantage of every opportunity to achieve their objectives and enhance their abilities, so they can always be passionate and dedicated to hard work and persistence.

Sheikh Nahyan, joined by Brigadier Al Neyadi, the leading graduates, praising them for their achievements and asking them to uphold the values of courage, integrity and patriotism, as well as utilise the skills and knowledge they gained at Zayed II Military College.

The college is a source of pride and honour that produces men of excellence and dignity, he added, urging the graduates to keep serving their country with dedication and professionalism, along with their fellow citizens in various domains of knowledge and expertise.

He also highlighted the importance of being loyal to the UAE under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Sheikh Nahyan received a souvenir from Brigadier Al Neyadi at the end of the ceremony.