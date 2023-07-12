Open Menu

Graduation Of First Cohort Of Emirati Vocational Qualification Programme

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2023 | 10:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2023) DUBAI, 12th July, 2023 (WAM) – The Dubai College of Tourism, under the Department of Economy and Tourism, in partnership with Al-Futtaim Group, today hosted a graduation ceremony for the first cohort of the Sinyar ‘Explorer’ Programme, an initiative that seeks to develop the capabilities of Emirati nationals and enhance their readiness to embark on successful careers in the private sector.
The programme provided vocational qualifications to 39 high-school graduates, enabling them to pursue promising careers in the retail and automotive sectors.
The graduation ceremony, held at InterContinental Dubai Festival City hotel, was attended by senior representatives from Al-Futtaim Group, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis) and the Dubai College of Tourism.
The programme's successful conclusion is a testament to the fruitful collaboration between Al-Futtaim Group and the Dubai College of Tourism.

This partnership, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding in September 2021, was further strengthened in 2022 with the launch of the 'NAFIS' programme, which is dedicated to providing specialised training and supporting Emiratisation in the private sector.


During a comprehensive three-week period, participants engaged in vocational training encompassing a range of programmes and courses meticulously designed to sharpen their skills and cognitive abilities.

Led by a highly qualified academic team, the programme offered valuable insights into the retail and automotive sectors, equipping participants with a comprehensive understanding of products and services.

Successful candidates were later offered job opportunities in various roles and brands within Al-Futtaim Group's retail and automotive sectors.
The 'Explorer' programme, initiated by Al-Futtaim Group's Emiratisation platform Sinyar, highlights the Group’s ongoing commitment to providing world-class professional training and employment prospects for Emirati talent across its diverse operational departments.

This commitment not only nurtures a skilled workforce but also contributes to a sustainable future.

