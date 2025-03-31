Graffiti protests against Israel’s participation in Expo 2025 Osaka

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) Authorities in Japan’s Osaka Prefecture have reported discovering English-language graffiti on the exterior wall of a building affiliated with the prefectural office, containing messages protesting Israel’s participation in Expo 2025 Osaka.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident as a possible legal violation.

Expo 2025 Osaka is scheduled to open on 13th April and will run for six months.