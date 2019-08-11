Gran Canaria towns in Spain evacuated as wildfire rages

(@imziishan)

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2019) About 1,000 people were unable to return home in Gran Canaria on Sunday after several towns were evacuated as a vast wildfire spread towards a National Park and an area popular with holidaymakers on the Spanish island, emergency services said.

Firefighters used planes and helicopters to fight the fierce blaze about 20 miles from the capital Las Palmas, Reuters reported on Sunday. The fire poses a threat to several towns as well as the Tamadaba national park on the west of the island, authorities said on Twitter.

Police said they believe the fire was started by someone using a soldering iron. A 55-year-old man was arrested on Saturday, said the Reuters report.