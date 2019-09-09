Grand Energy Transition needs knowledge-based, tech-savvy industry for a better future: Younghoon Kim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

By: Nour Salman ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2019) As the global population continues to grow exponentially, global energy demands and supplies will also expand, creating challenges more commonly known as the ‘energy trilemma’. The global energy industry has just embarked on a giant journey known as the ‘Grand Energy Transition’ that needs to address this energy trilemma for a prosperous future, said Younghoon David Kim, World Energy Council Chair.

Kim is in Abu Dhabi to participate in the 24th World Energy Congress, which got underway today.

This trilemma encompasses three challenges; energy security, energy sustainability and energy affordability, Kim told the Emirates news Agency, WAM. "Traditionally, the energy industry was mostly concerned with energy insecurity from both the demand and supply side," adding that with climate change issues arising, "we found that despite the abundance of fossil fuels, we have to find alternative sustainable solutions, that must also deal with energy equity."

He went on to note the Gilet Jaunes, or yellow vest protests in France, following President Emmanuel Macron’s imposition of higher fossil-fuel taxes, as an example of the importance of taking into consideration energy affordability - the accessibility and affordability of energy supply across the population - in the grander scheme of the energy industry future.

Kim said, "Energy equity is energy prosperity. Any energy policies, with all good intentions, should not be deemed or regarded as a means to suppress the prosperity or equity of the people."

"So," he continued, "the theme of this congress is very timely in that energy should serve the cause of prosperity.

"

Commenting on how global governments and wider energy stakeholders can play a role in the ever-changing landscape, the he noted that for a successful transition, the industry needs to transform from a resource-based industry to a capital-intensive, knowledge-based, and tech-savvy sector.

Applying artificial intelligence and smart technologies can help us reduce CO2 emissions, Kim enthused.

He went on to commend the UAE’s efforts to address the global energy industry challenges, adding, "We chose this region because of the UAE, which is a forerunner in this energy transition."

Kim relayed to WAM his conversation with the UAE Minister of Energy and Industry Suhail Al Mazrouei, on how Abu Dhabi can someday be positioned as the capital of the world energy industry. "The UAE is not only the model for the middle East, but can also be the model for the whole world," he stressed.

"We have just embarked on a great journey on the Grand Energy Transition," Kim noted. "The challenges we may face – in terms of speed, scale and scope – are only primitive, in that we cannot tell for certain what is waiting for us in the future," the Chairman said.

He explained that despite this uncertainty surrounding the prospects of a sustainable energy future, collaborating towards digitalisation, decentralisation and decarbonisation, will ensure a better future. Through these global drivers of change, "We know for sure that tomorrow will be better," he emphasised.

The 24th World Energy Congress is being hosted in the Middle East for the first time since the World Energy Council’s formation over 90 years ago. The influential energy event covers all aspects of the global energy agenda.