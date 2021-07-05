ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2021) As part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi’s participation in the 52nd edition of the Cairo International Book Fair, a delegation from the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre met His Eminence Dr. Ahmed El-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar.

During the meeting, the delegation showcased a number of the Centre’s key projects and initiatives aimed at enhancing usage and mastery of the Arabic language among the general public, supporting Arab literary output, driving digital transformation, and more.

Dr. El-Tayeb praised the efforts undertaken by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, and its contributions to promoting the Arabic language and enriching the Arab cultural scene.

He also praised the United Arab Emirates, and the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in particular, for playing a pivotal role in reviving the Arabic language in Egypt through initiatives such as the establishment of the Sheikh Zayed Centre for Teaching Arabic to Non-Native Speakers at Al-Azhar University.

Both sides stressed the importance of cross-cultural exchange and reiterated their commitment to promoting tolerance and dialogue. The delegation explored areas for collaboration to further support the development of the Arabic language and the cultural scene as a whole across the Arab region.