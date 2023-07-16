Grand Imam of Al-Azhar congratulates graduates of Emerging Peacemakers Forum 2023

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2023) His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and the Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, has issued a congratulatory message to the graduates of the second edition of the Emerging Peacemakers Forum, which was organised by the Muslim Council of Elders in partnership with the World Council of Churches and the Rose Castle Foundation, and which took place in Geneva from 6th to 14th July.

His Eminence called upon the young graduates to practically apply what they have learned at the forum and to carry the banner of peace and spread it among their peers and community. The Grand Imam also emphasised the importance of the participants' constructive efforts and initiatives to serve as role models, in order to overcome contemporary challenges facing the world.

The Grand Imam of Al-Azhar affirmed that the hope for a better future for humanity rests upon the youth, stressing his firm belief in the importance of empowering them within societies, harnessing their potential for the benefit of nations and humanity at large, and creating opportunities for their positive engagement and the realisation of their aspirations and dreams for a world characterised by fraternity, understanding, and coexistence.

His Eminence expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam for the various initiatives and projects undertaken by the Council to help the youth further understand various global issues, enhance their capabilities to face contemporary challenges, and establish youth entities capable of promoting peace and disseminating the values of dialogue, peace, coexistence, respect, acceptance of others, and rejection of racism, prejudice, and discrimination.

He also extended his appreciation to the partners involved in organising the Emerging Peacemakers Forum, including the Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr. Justin Welby, the World Council of Churches and its General Secretary, Reverend Dr. Jerry Pillai, and the Rose Castle Foundation represented by Cannon Sarah Snyder and all youth organisers.