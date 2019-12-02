Grand Imam of Al Azhar congratulates UAE on National Day

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Dec, 2019) Dr. Ahmed El Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar, has congratulated the United Arab Emirates' leadership, government and people on the UAE’s 48th National Day.

In a statement, Al Azhar Al Sharif and the Grand Imam congratulate President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and the Emirati people on the occasion, wishing more progress, growth and welfare for the country.

The Grand Imam expressed his appreciation for the UAE's development model and the role of its leaders in promoting the values of peace, coexistence and openness to the cultures and civilisations of the world. He also commended the UAE's stance in supporting the Arab and humanitarian issues, tolerance efforts, and spreading the principles of human fraternity.