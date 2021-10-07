UrduPoint.com

Grand Imam Of Al Azhar Hails UAE's Support For Tolerance Values

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 02:15 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2021) CAIRO, 6th October 2021 (WAM) - The UAE is playing a prominent role in promoting the values of tolerance and fraternity, and will go down in history for hosting the signing of the iconic human fraternity document, said the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al Tayeb.

In a statement he issued today following a meeting with Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, in Rome, the Grand Imam of Al Azhar said the global arena is better prepared now than ever for promoting co-existence and acceptance of others, thanks to the scholars' efforts to promote the culture of peace and fraternity.

