Grand Imam Of Al-Azhar Holds Virtual Meeting With Archbishop Of Canterbury

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2020) His Eminence Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, discussed with Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, ways of developing their ties and reinforcing their dialogue, in addition to several topics of mutual concern.

During a remote meeting held via video conferencing, they also stressed that the coronavirus pandemic has shown the need for joint action, and highlighted the key role of religious clerics and their cooperation during times of crises.

Dr. el-Tayeb affirmed his support for the initiative of the UN Secretary-General António Guterres to encourage ceasefires in areas of conflict, as well as to support refugees and those most affected by the pandemic.

He also welcomed a related Security Council resolution.

Welby praised the strategic ties between Al-Azhar and Canterbury while noting the "Emerging Peacemakers Forum" launched by both sides, which was a beneficial experience that highlighted their joint work and combined influence, especially among the youth. He also stressed his keenness to ensure the forum’s continuity and involve more young people.

