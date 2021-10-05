UrduPoint.com

Grand Imam Of Al Azhar Joins Religious Leaders In Launching Joint Environmental Appeal At Vatican Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 12:00 AM

Grand Imam of Al Azhar joins religious leaders in launching joint environmental appeal at Vatican summit

VATICAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2021) His Eminence Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, signed a joint appeal launched by religious leaders participating in a meeting themed Vatican’s "Faith and Science: Towards COP26 Summit", which was held today prior to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26).

Pope Francis and dozens of religious leaders on Monday signed a joint appeal to governments to commit to ambitious targets at the upcoming U.N. climate conference, while promising to do their own part to lead their faithful into more sustainable behavior.

"We have inherited a garden; we must not leave a desert to our children," said the appeal, which was signed at a formal ceremony in the Apostolic Palace before being handed over to the head of the COP26 conference, Alok Sharma.

The joint appeal launched by religious leaders participating in COP26, to be held next month in Glasgow, Scotland, urged those concerned to create effective solutions to save Earth from an "unprecedented ecological crisis," and to work hard to reinforce the solidarity between developing and developed countries, to reduce the risks posed by climate change and promote common ethical values to address this critical crisis.

In his speech at the event, Dr. el-Tayeb launched an appeal to denounce any activity that negatively affects the environment or worsens climate change while calling on religious leaders to perform their religious duty to address the crisis.

Related Topics

United Nations Glasgow Lead Event From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Jaber on ..

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Jaber on being named Energy Executive ..

2 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid declares 29 October as a day t ..

Mohammed bin Rashid declares 29 October as a day that honours coding and program ..

1 hour ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of senior lead ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of senior leaders of UAE Prime Minister’s ..

1 hour ago
 UN Evacuates 7 Staff Members Declared Persona Non ..

UN Evacuates 7 Staff Members Declared Persona Non Grata By Ethiopia - Spokesman

6 minutes ago
 Abraham, Chilwell called up for England qualifiers ..

Abraham, Chilwell called up for England qualifiers

6 minutes ago
 Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp services suffer inte ..

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp services suffer internationally: PTA

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.