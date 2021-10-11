UrduPoint.com

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Pope Francis receive trophies for Zayed Award for Human Fraternity

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2021) His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb and His Holiness Pope Francis have received their respective Zayed Award for Human Fraternity trophies this week.

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is an independent global award recognising individuals and entities who are making profound contributions to human progress and peaceful coexistence.

The award was established in February 2019 to mark the historic meeting between Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Professor Ahmed Al-Tayeb, in Abu Dhabi, where the two religious leaders signed the historic Document on Human Fraternity - under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and patron of human fraternity - and became the first honourary recipients of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

The trophies were presented by Cardinal Miguel Ángel Ayuso, meeting chairperson of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF) and Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of HCHF.

The HCHF is an independent international committee instituted to promote human fraternity values in communities around the world and to fulfill the aspirations of the Document on Human Fraternity.

Pope Francis and Grand Imam Al-Tayeb expressed their happiness for the efforts of the HCHF, which supervises the Zayed Award. The two religious figures appealed to the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2022 judging committee to continue with its work the spirit of the Document on Human Fraternity.

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is named in honour of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founder of the United Arab Emirates. The values the award celebrates reflect Sheikh Zayed’s dedication to working closely with people from all backgrounds, his moral legacy, humanitarianism, and respect for others and helping them, regardless of their religion, gender, race, or nationality The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity is decided every year by an independent judging committee, appointed by the HCHF. Earlier this week, members of the 2022 judging committee held meetings with Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, in Vatican City and Rome, respectively.

The independent Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2022 judging committee includes Mahamadou Issoufou, former president of Niger and winner of the 2020 Ibrahim prize for Achievement in African Leadership; José Ramos-Horta, the 1996 Nobel Peace Laureate and former President of East Timor; Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, former Deputy President of South Africa and former UN Under-Secretary-General; Cardinal Michael Czerny, Under-secretary of the Migrants and Refugees Section of the Holy See; Dr. Leah Pisar, president of the Aladdin Project; and Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary General of the Higher Committee on Human Fraternity (HCHF).

The nominations process for the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2022 will close on 1st December, 2021 and the honoree(s) will be announced on 4th February, 2022. Nominations can be made by qualified nominators through the official website of the Zayed Award of Human Fraternity, https://zayedaward.org/.

