Grand Imam of Al-Azhar praises relations with UAE

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2021) His Eminence Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, noted the profound ties between Al-Azhar and the UAE, affirming that their cooperation has significantly helped efforts to counter extremist ideology and establish an East-West dialogue.

Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb made his remarks when he received Dr. Hamad Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative at the Arab League.

During the meeting, both sides highlighted the importance of promoting the values of tolerance and acceptance, as well as the UAE’s role in establishing an international dialogue on human coexistence and fraternity.

Ambassador Hamad Al Shamsi expressed his happiness to meet the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, stressing the UAE's appreciation of Al-Azhar and the Grand Imam, praising the pivotal role he plays in consolidating the values of peace and human fraternity at the regional and global levels with the aim of presenting the true image of islam and Al-Azhar's moderate approach.