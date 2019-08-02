UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Grand Imam Of Al Azhar Praises UAE’s Role In Promoting Peace, Tolerance

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 12:15 AM

Grand Imam of Al Azhar praises UAE’s role in promoting peace, tolerance

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2019) Dr. Ahmed Al Tayyeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar, praised the role of the UAE’s leadership in supporting the efforts to promote peace and tolerance.

He also affirmed the keenness of Al Azhar and the Muslim Council of Elders to support the efforts to achieve global peace and coexistence among peoples.

He made this statement on Thursday while stressing that the monetary value of the "Human Fraternity Award-Dar Zayed" he received from the UAE in February would be donated for charity.

The award was granted to Dr. Al Tayyeb and Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, for their joint efforts to spread global peace and coexistence, which was crowned by the signing of the Human Fraternity Document.

Dr. Al Tayyeb donated the cash prize of the award to the "Egyptian Zakat and Charity House," which he chairs, as well as the Tahya Misr Fund and the children’s ward of the Orman Cancer Hospital in Luxor. The award will also pay off the debts of people in need and help many underprivileged people.

He expressed his appreciation for the role of Pope Francis in promoting dialogue and understanding between various cultures and religions.

Related Topics

UAE Luxor February Cancer Church Muslim From

Recent Stories

UN chief warns about dangerously hot climate; spot ..

8 minutes ago

Azam Khan Swati invites Opposition parties to come ..

8 minutes ago

Sales tax to be recovered only if supplier is regi ..

8 minutes ago

Ijaz Ahmed Shah felicitates Sadiq Sanjrani over fa ..

23 minutes ago

Failure of oppositions move Senate Chairman, a vic ..

23 minutes ago

Chief Minister felicitates Sadiq Sanjrani on failu ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.