Grand Imam of Al Azhar receives President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peace

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2019) Dr. Ahmed Al Tayyeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar, on Wednesday received Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace.

Dr. Al Tayyeb praised the council’s efforts to promote the culture of peace around the world, noting that Al Azhar is keen to cooperate with the council, in line with its moderate approach for promoting coexistence with other religions.

Al Jarwan briefed Dr. Al Tayyeb about the council’s work to promote peace and coexistence around the world while pointing out that it cooperates with all countries that value peace, as well as authorities that believe in pluralism and acceptance.

Al Jarwan said that the council considered Al Azhar the intellectual reference for all supporters of peace, stressing that Dr. Al Tayyeb was a global icon of human fraternity, due to his role in combatting extremism and promoting dialogue and communication between various cultures and religions.

The council is keen to support Al Azhar’s efforts, in light of its plan to promote peace and tolerance, through creating relevant educational curriculums and launching related postgraduate education programmes, he said in conclusion.