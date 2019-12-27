UrduPoint.com
Grand Imam Of Al Azhar Receives Zayed Foundation DG

Fri 27th December 2019

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2019) Dr. Ahmed el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar has expressed his readiness to establish an Arabic language learning centre for non-Arabs in Africa with the help of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation.

During a meeting with Hamad Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, Director-General of the Zayed Foundation in Cairo he added that this centre will be similar to Al Azhar University-based Zayed Institute for teaching Arabic to non- native speakers.

He added that the institute has achieved great success in the last period and provided scholarships to underprivileged African students as well as imparted training to African Imams.

Dr. el-Tayeb said that Al Azhar has distinguished relations with the Emirati institutions which resulted in outstanding accomplishments and looking forward to extending more cooperation in the coming period.

Al Ameri also expressed his desire to enhance cooperation with Al Azhar Al Sharif and take advantage of its expertise in the charitable and humanitarian field, especially in Africa which faces a shortage of Arabic language teachers.

He also indicated that the foundation is in the process of establishing educational centres in Chad which will be the beginning of the foundation's activities in the continent.

