Grand Mosque in Mecca to receive first batch of Umrah performers starting tomorrow, with restrictions

MECCA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2020) The Grand Mosque of Mecca will receive the first groups of Umrah performers, after the issuance of approval of the gradual return of normal life, with the application of the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, as the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah launched "Eaatamarna" application for those wishing to perform Umrah.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, several sites were prepared, namely Ajyad, Al-Shisha, Al-Gaza, and Al-Zahir, to assemble the Umrah performers, then transport them to the Grand Mosque by buses, accompanied by health facilities.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque completed its preparations to receive the Umrah performers, applying the highest precautionary measures, in cooperation with the competent authorities, as it recruited no less than 1000 employees to follow the rituals of Umrah in the Grand Mosque.

The presidency also cleaned the Grand Mosque 10 times a day before and after the Umrah groups, sanitizing the toilets 6 times a day, sterilizing the carpets of the Grand Mosque, basins of the Zamzam water fountains, and all vehicles.

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque placed thermal cameras, to keep the Two Holy Mosques free of Covid-19.