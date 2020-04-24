UrduPoint.com
Grand Mufti Of Lebanon Thanks UAE For Humanitarian Aid

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 05:45 PM

Grand Mufti of Lebanon thanks UAE for humanitarian aid

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2020) The Grand Mufti of the Republic of Lebanon, Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian, thanked on Friday the United Arab Emirates for its "confidence in Dar al-Fatwa to distribute the aid it received through its UAE embassy in Lebanon to those who are most in need and deserving of assistance.

"

Derian said, "It comes as no surprise from the UAE; known for its humanity and its unyielding efforts to provide assistance and aid to every needy, destitute, and distressed person."

"The Lebanese people carry in their hearts all the love, respect and appreciation for the United Arab Emirates," the Mufti stressed, congratulating the UAE on the arrival of the Holy month of Ramadan.

The Mufti also praised the efforts exerted by the UAE embassy in cooperation with Dar al-Fatwa to bolster the distinguished relations with the UAE, which, he said, never ceases to uphold Lebanon and stand by the Lebanese people.

