Grand Mufti of North Macedonia joins World Muslim Communities Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2020) The World Muslim Communities Council has announced that Sheikh Shaker Fattaho, Head of Scholars and Mufti of the Republic of North Macedonia, has joined its Secretariat-General.

Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the World Muslim Communities Council, welcomed Sheikh Shakerâ€™s membership, stressing that it will serve Muslim communities and reinforce the values of tolerance, peace and coexistence among different religions and nationalities.

"Sheikh Shaker is a knowledgeable man with a good reputation and expertise in leading Muslims," Al Nuaimi added while highlighting his extensive experience in the Islamic sharia, in addition to his significant role in promoting Islamic culture and supporting interfaith dialogue in his country and around the world.

The council is an international non-governmental organisation based in Abu Dhabi, with the expertise to guide organisations and associations operating in Muslim societies, to integrate Muslim communities in their countries.