Open Menu

Grand Slam-winner Emma Raducanu To Compete At Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2025 | 04:45 PM

Grand Slam-winner Emma Raducanu to compete at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) Grand Slam-winner Emma Raducanu will compete at this year’s Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open having been awarded the final wildcard spot for the qualifiers, with fans able to watch the British star in action on the opening day of the tournament for free.

The WTA 500 event returns to the International Tennis Centre, Zayed sports City, for its third edition, running from 1st to 8th February, as a host of the world’s best female players descend on the UAE capital for what promises to be a thrilling tournament.

A star-studded line-up has now been strengthened by the addition of Raducanu, 22, who returns to Abu Dhabi for the second consecutive year.

The highlight of Raducanu’s career to date was undoubtedly her sensational US Open triumph in 2021 when, at the age of 18 and having entered the tournament as a qualifier, she secured the title without dropping a single set.

Having beaten the likes of Belinda Bencic and Maria Sakkari on her way to the final, she claimed the trophy following a 6-4, 6-3 win over Canada’s Leylah Fernandez, a player she could potentially face in Abu Dhabi.

A popular player with fans in the middle East, Raducanu received fantastic support at last year’s Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, where she produced a brilliant display to overcome Marie Bouzkova in the Round of 32, before exiting at the hands of Ons Jabeur in the last 16.

Related Topics

Tennis World Sports Canada UAE Abu Dhabi Middle East February Event From Best US Open

Recent Stories

Grand Slam-winner Emma Raducanu to compete at Muba ..

Grand Slam-winner Emma Raducanu to compete at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

3 minutes ago
 DXB records highest annual traffic in 2024, celebr ..

DXB records highest annual traffic in 2024, celebrating decade as world’s busi ..

18 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with US, conveys condolen ..

UAE expresses solidarity with US, conveys condolences over plane, helicopter cra ..

33 minutes ago
 EasyLease revenue surges to AED456 million in 2024

EasyLease revenue surges to AED456 million in 2024

33 minutes ago
 vivo X200 Pro Launching Soon in Pakistan: Experien ..

Vivo X200 Pro Launching Soon in Pakistan: Experience the Future of Photography w ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues police, security reorganisati ..

Sharjah Ruler issues police, security reorganisation law

1 hour ago
Sharjah Ruler restructures police & security force ..

Sharjah Ruler restructures police & security forces in Sharjah

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence receives first patch of French ..

Ministry of Defence receives first patch of French 'Rafale' fighter jets

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Alaska, US

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Alaska, US

4 hours ago
 Six Khwarij killed during Mir Ali IBO in North Waz ..

Six Khwarij killed during Mir Ali IBO in North Waziristan: ISPR

4 hours ago
 Plane crashes into military helicopter in Washingt ..

Plane crashes into military helicopter in Washington

5 hours ago
 “Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman wait ..

“Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman waits whole night for her lover

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East