Grand Slam-winner Emma Raducanu To Compete At Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2025 | 04:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) Grand Slam-winner Emma Raducanu will compete at this year’s Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open having been awarded the final wildcard spot for the qualifiers, with fans able to watch the British star in action on the opening day of the tournament for free.
The WTA 500 event returns to the International Tennis Centre, Zayed sports City, for its third edition, running from 1st to 8th February, as a host of the world’s best female players descend on the UAE capital for what promises to be a thrilling tournament.
A star-studded line-up has now been strengthened by the addition of Raducanu, 22, who returns to Abu Dhabi for the second consecutive year.
The highlight of Raducanu’s career to date was undoubtedly her sensational US Open triumph in 2021 when, at the age of 18 and having entered the tournament as a qualifier, she secured the title without dropping a single set.
Having beaten the likes of Belinda Bencic and Maria Sakkari on her way to the final, she claimed the trophy following a 6-4, 6-3 win over Canada’s Leylah Fernandez, a player she could potentially face in Abu Dhabi.
A popular player with fans in the middle East, Raducanu received fantastic support at last year’s Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, where she produced a brilliant display to overcome Marie Bouzkova in the Round of 32, before exiting at the hands of Ons Jabeur in the last 16.
