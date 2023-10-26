Open Menu

Grant Thornton Further Opens New Flagship Office In Abu Dhabi

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2023 | 05:15 PM

Grant Thornton further opens new flagship office in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2023) Grant Thornton, one of the UAE’s largest professional services firms, today announced the inauguration of its new flagship office in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

The grand opening was attended by Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Global Market and Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), representing a significant milestone that reinforces Grant Thornton’s long-standing commitment to its clients in Abu Dhabi and the broader UAE market.

With over 55 years of exceptional service in the UAE, Grant Thornton now operates four offices across the country, with a head office in Dubai and a workforce of over 500 professionals. The launch of the new workplace in Abu Dhabi comes on the heels of the firm's expanding clientele in the capital, further accelerating its double-digit year-on-year growth over the past five years.

Moreover, opening a new office in ADGM embodies Grant Thornton’s steadfast endeavour to support the economic vision of Abu Dhabi and the UAE by working in alliance with the government, ADGM entities, as well as organisations in the wider commercial segment, particularly, in the financial services and energy sectors.

With the Abu Dhabi office doubling in size three times in the past several years, the new workplace will now serve as the central hub for Grant Thornton’s Abu Dhabi based employees providing a full range of advisory, audit, and tax services to its diverse set of clients.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM and ADDED, said, "We congratulate Grant Thornton on the launch of their office in ADGM, and their strong commitment to Abu Dhabi. The presence of a global brand like Grant Thornton marks another solid testament to the thriving business community at ADGM, and the unique ability of the international financial centre to open newer avenues of opportunities and partnerships.”

Hisham Farouk, CEO, Grant Thornton UAE, commented, “ADGM has long-established itself as one of the leading international business hubs catering to an array of global and local corporations in the country. Our presence here further bolsters our strategy to work in close collaboration with our expansive clientele in Abu Dhabi while advancing ADGM's contribution to the larger economic agenda of the UAE.”

Related Topics

Business UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Alliance Hub Market Government

Recent Stories

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

3 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

4 hours ago
 Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

6 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

6 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

6 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

7 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

7 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

7 hours ago
 SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Al ..

SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi

8 hours ago
 President, PM express condolences on demise of for ..

President, PM express condolences on demise of former Chinese PM Li Keqiang

9 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East