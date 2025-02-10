Grant Thornton UAE Opens In Sharjah
Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2025 | 05:15 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) Grant Thornton UAE, one of the leading financial services companies, has announced the opening of its new office in Sharjah, in a step that represents a significant milestone in the company’s growth journey and its commitment to serving its clients in the Northern Emirates and across the UAE.
The opening ceremony was attended by Walid Al Sayegh, Group CEO of Sharjah Asset Management, Ahmed Al Mazmi, Chief Financial Officer of Sharjah Asset Management Company, and Hisham Farouk, CEO of Grant Thornton UAE.
Walid Al Sayegh praised the move, saying that Sharjah continues to strengthen its position as a dynamic economic hub, providing an attractive business environment that combines global expertise with the development of national competencies.
Grant Thornton UAE expansion in Sharjah reflects the company vision towards sustainable economic development, enhancing Emiratisation, and creating an integrated environment that enables companies and professionals to achieve growth and success.
He added that he welcomes this new addition, which will undoubtedly contribute to enhancing the resilience of the UAE economy and supporting the future development process.
The new office will also contribute to building a strong professional community of Emirati competencies, enhancing the empowerment of future leaders and supporting the UAE’s development and economic agenda. Through dedicated development programmes, career guidance, and innovative learning opportunities, Grant Thornton UAE is committed to supporting and developing national talent.
Commenting at the opening ceremony, Hisham Farouk, CEO of Grant Thornton UAE, said that for the past 58 years, the company has been part of the UAE’s transformational growth journey, working with leading family businesses, key regulatory bodies and stakeholders. The opening of the new office in Sharjah reflects the vision for the Northern Emirates as a pivotal part of the UAE’s growth and transformation.
Grant Thornton UAE remains committed to providing the best global expertise and local insights to the growing client base, and looks forward to continuing to build trust with clients, employees and communities.
