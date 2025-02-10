Open Menu

Grant Thornton UAE Opens In Sharjah

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2025 | 05:15 PM

Grant Thornton UAE opens in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) Grant Thornton UAE, one of the leading financial services companies, has announced the opening of its new office in Sharjah, in a step that represents a significant milestone in the company’s growth journey and its commitment to serving its clients in the Northern Emirates and across the UAE.

The opening ceremony was attended by Walid Al Sayegh, Group CEO of Sharjah Asset Management, Ahmed Al Mazmi, Chief Financial Officer of Sharjah Asset Management Company, and Hisham Farouk, CEO of Grant Thornton UAE.

Walid Al Sayegh praised the move, saying that Sharjah continues to strengthen its position as a dynamic economic hub, providing an attractive business environment that combines global expertise with the development of national competencies.

Grant Thornton UAE expansion in Sharjah reflects the company vision towards sustainable economic development, enhancing Emiratisation, and creating an integrated environment that enables companies and professionals to achieve growth and success.

He added that he welcomes this new addition, which will undoubtedly contribute to enhancing the resilience of the UAE economy and supporting the future development process.

The new office will also contribute to building a strong professional community of Emirati competencies, enhancing the empowerment of future leaders and supporting the UAE’s development and economic agenda. Through dedicated development programmes, career guidance, and innovative learning opportunities, Grant Thornton UAE is committed to supporting and developing national talent.

Commenting at the opening ceremony, Hisham Farouk, CEO of Grant Thornton UAE, said that for the past 58 years, the company has been part of the UAE’s transformational growth journey, working with leading family businesses, key regulatory bodies and stakeholders. The opening of the new office in Sharjah reflects the vision for the Northern Emirates as a pivotal part of the UAE’s growth and transformation.

Grant Thornton UAE remains committed to providing the best global expertise and local insights to the growing client base, and looks forward to continuing to build trust with clients, employees and communities.

Related Topics

Business UAE Company Sharjah Hub Family Best

Recent Stories

Matthew Breetzke sets new record ODIs with a blist ..

Matthew Breetzke sets new record ODIs with a blistering innings

1 minute ago
 Grant Thornton UAE opens in Sharjah

Grant Thornton UAE opens in Sharjah

5 minutes ago
 UAE Rescue Teams Challenge 2025 kicks off tomorrow ..

UAE Rescue Teams Challenge 2025 kicks off tomorrow with 14 teams

5 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre administers 89,000+ ..

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre administers 89,000+ MMR vaccines to children in 2 ..

49 minutes ago
 Tawazun Quality and Conformity commences operation ..

Tawazun Quality and Conformity commences operations

50 minutes ago
 Sharjah Innovation Park advances future of smart l ..

Sharjah Innovation Park advances future of smart lighting technologies at Sharja ..

50 minutes ago
EU seeks clarification on imminent US tariffs on s ..

EU seeks clarification on imminent US tariffs on steel, aluminium exports

1 hour ago
 UOS, Moscow State Institute of International Relat ..

UOS, Moscow State Institute of International Relations sign MoU

1 hour ago
 UAEU reviews 'Tawasol' initiative with media execu ..

UAEU reviews 'Tawasol' initiative with media executives

2 hours ago
 UAE to install 500 EV charging stations by end of ..

UAE to install 500 EV charging stations by end of 2025

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler establishes Sheikha Jawaher Collecti ..

Sharjah Ruler establishes Sheikha Jawaher Collection

3 hours ago
 Cyber Security Council organises awareness session ..

Cyber Security Council organises awareness session on 'Cyber Addiction in Famili ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East