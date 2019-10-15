UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Grants Worth AED10.5 Billion Provided By UAE In H1

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 10:00 PM

Grants worth AED10.5 billion provided by UAE in H1

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2019) The value of grants provided by the UAE in the first half of 2019 rose to AED10.5 billion, an increase of 56.7 percent compared to the same period in 2018.

The total value of registered grants provided by the country in 2018 amounted to AED13.3 billion, a growth of 14.7 percent compared to 2017, according to statistics from the Ministry of Finance.

These grants include current or capital transfers from the Federal government to government authorities, international organisations and foreign governments, with the exception of transfers between the federal government and local governments.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) ranked the UAE as the world's largest donor of official development aid, relative to its national income, in 2017.

According to the Development Assistance Committee of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, OECD, the UAE is the world's largest donor of official development aid, with grants accounting for 5.2 percent of its total government expenditure, which includes federal and local expenditures for each emirate amounting to AED200.5 billion from January to the end of June.

Figures issued by the UAE Central Bank based on the ministry’s statistics show that the value of grants provided by the UAE in the first quarter of 2019 amounted to some AED8.62 billion, compared to AED4.08 billion in the same quarter of 2018.

During the second quarter of 2019, this figure amounted to AED1.87 billion, compared to AED2.6 billion in the corresponding period last year.

Related Topics

World UAE Bank Same January June 2017 2018 2019 From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed opens Dubai World Congress fo ..

31 minutes ago

ITU, a UN body, praises UAE ties

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler receives Plus Ratio Quam Vis Gold Me ..

1 hour ago

Uzbek ambassador briefs media on polls in his coun ..

1 hour ago

AJK President condemned Indian firing at LoC

1 hour ago

Prime Minister embarks on visit to Saudi Arabia fo ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.