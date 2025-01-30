Graphene Enhanced Concrete Consortium launched

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) Khalifa University of Science and Technology’s Research and Innovation Centre for Graphene and 2D Materials (RIC2D), the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s Industrial Development Bureau (DED-IDB), the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (ADQCC), and the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) have jointly launched the Graphene Enhanced Concrete (GEC) Consortium to drive innovation in graphene-enhanced concrete.

Representatives of all stakeholders signed the project charter during a ceremony at Khalifa University. The Consortium will ensure research and development efforts align with Abu Dhabi’s legislation and quality standards.

Homaid AlShimmari, Vice-Chairman of Khalifa University board of Trustees, said, “We are pleased to partner with stakeholders on this Consortium, which supports Abu Dhabi’s goal of reducing its carbon footprint while advancing the construction sector. RIC2D remains committed to developing solutions that benefit the community, and this collaboration will position Abu Dhabi as a leader in the future of building materials.”

Abdulla Ahmed Alyazeedi, Acting Secretary-General of ADQCC, said, “This distinguished collaboration among Abu Dhabi government entities will drive the development of graphene-reinforced concrete materials.

It reflects the government’s commitment to research, development and innovation in advanced materials, in line with Abu Dhabi Vision 2030 for Sustainable Development.”

He added, “ADQCC plays a vital role in ensuring these innovative materials meet the highest quality and safety standards. We are proud to support this initiative, which will reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a hub for innovation in advanced materials.”

Dr Salem Al Kaabi, Director-General of Operations Affairs at DMT, stated, “We are committed to working with government partners to enhance services and improve quality of life in Abu Dhabi. This initiative strengthens our efforts to adopt the latest innovations in the construction sector, supporting infrastructure development and sustainability.”

Under this partnership, Khalifa University will lead research and development to create new products and technologies meeting industry standards. DED-IDB and DMT, with support from ADQCC, will provide regulatory guidance to ensure compliance.

The launch of the GEC Consortium aligns with Abu Dhabi’s drive to reduce its carbon footprint and enhance the economic sustainability of construction materials.