Great Arab Minds Award showcases success stories, inspires Arab Youth: Professor Yacine Aït-Sahalia

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2025) Professor Yacine Aït-Sahalia, Professor of Finance and Economics at Princeton University, winner of the Great Arab Minds Award in Economics for 2024, stated that this award is an excellent initiative that showcases success stories in the sciences and the arts and provides role models for young people in the region to emulate.

He said that winning the award and being recognised for his academic achievements is a great honour for him personally and professionally.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Professor Yacine Aït-Sahalia, said that the UAE's economy is successfully diversifying away from oil, with significant contributions from tourism, real estate, logistics, trade, financial services and technology.

He added that the emphasis on knowledge-based industries, the R&D investments to support artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and biotechnology are very smart strategic moves by the country for its continued development.

“It’s also quite unexpected, and I am humbled to be part of the extraordinarily accomplished group of scientists and artists in different disciplines who have also been recognised this year by the Great Arab Minds award.

”

He went on to say, “This award is an excellent initiative that showcases success stories in the sciences and the arts and provides role models for young people in the region to emulate. The awards also remind the world of the great scientific and artistic traditions of the Arab world, and will hopefully help foster their renaissance.”

He explained that high-frequency data involves financial information recorded in extremely short intervals, such as seconds or milliseconds, capturing real-time trades and price changes. “My work has focused on trying to make sense of this flood of data using mathematical models.”

To young Arab researchers, Professor Yacine Aït-Sahalia advised them to start with the basics of economics, finance, and mathematical methods, as these are the building blocks of research. “Become familiar with machine learning methods, as they are increasingly shaping research in finance and economics. Attend international conferences, webinars, and workshops to connect with other researchers. Find a good research topic that you like. Do not hesitate to collaborate with other disciplines and other people, as you build your research network.”

