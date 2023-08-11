Great Arab Minds Initiative advances scientific and knowledge field in the Arab world: Al Neyadi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2023) Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi said that throughout history, the Arab great minds have left their positive and distinguished cultural mark, and stood out in many fields such as medicine, astronomy, science, and so on.

He added that the Great Arab Minds Initiative embodies the belief of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in the Arab capabilities and creative minds that have always contributed to underlining the great achievements of human civilisation and were behind many important innovations.

The initiative represents a new milestone to restore the role of Arab civilisation, celebrate the achievements of Arab minds, explore distinguished talents, nurture and empower them, develop their ideas, appreciate their efforts, and highlight their capabilities and potentials.

Al Neyadi said, “My presence now on board the International Space Station, and what astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansoori has achieved before, and what other Arab astronauts will accomplish later, is only a message to the world that we can advance our civilisation, advance our societies, and resume the march of Arab civilisation.”

Al Neyadi urged those with distinguished Arab minds and those who are passionate about science and knowledge to join the the initiative, contribute to efforts aimed at strengthening Arabs' confidence in their capabilities, and participate in the the achievement of a scientific renaissance in the Arab world.

It is worth noting that the Great Arab Minds initiative aims to identify and unlock the potential of exceptional Arab talents worldwide. It is a quest to rekindle the passion of such great minds for achieving leadership in scientific and cultural fields and pushing knowledge-based development forward. It draws inspiration from Arab history to re-establish a sustainable modern-day model of the Arab world’s “Golden Age”.

The vision of the Great Arab Minds initiative is to revive this civilisational drive by empowering innovators and scholars to enrich their legacy and reshape the future through making exceptional contributions.

Brilliant Arab minds continue make to advancements and discoveries around the world, withup-and-coming great minds often seeking opportunities to incubate their work outside of the Arab region. The initiative serves as a knowledge and intellectual powerhouse that embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to usher in a ‘brain regain’ in the Arab world and retain such treasures, by recognising them and empowering them to become role models for Arab talent to come.

