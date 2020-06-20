Great Mosque of al-Nuri represents historical legacy of human civilisation: Ali Al Ahmed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2020) Ali Abdullah Al Ahmed, the UAE’s Ambassador to France and permanent delegate to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO, has emphasised the importance of the restoration of the monuments project in Mosul city, the most important of which is the Great Mosque of al-Nuri and its Al Hadba Minaret, indicating that it represents a cultural and historical legacy of human civilisation, not only for Muslims.

In an interview with Radio Monte Carlo Doualiya, Al Ahmed said that the project began in 2018 as part of plans to revive the city of Mosul, and there is a Joint Steering Committee consisting of 16 members representing the Iraqi Government and the relevant authorities in Iraq, UNESCO, and other experts.

He indicated that the project consists of several stages, which will be coordinated between UNESCO and the UAE, represented by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, as well as the Iraqi Government.

The UAE diplomat noted that the project also includes the restoration of two churches, namely the Conventual Church of Our Lady of the Hour, also known as Al-Saa’a Church, and Al Tahira Church, which was built in the late 19th century and is considered part of Iraqi history.