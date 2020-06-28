UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Great Mosque Of Al Nuri Will Rise Again In Mosul’s Skies: Noura Al Kaabi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 06:45 PM

Great Mosque of Al Nuri will rise again in Mosul’s skies: Noura Al Kaabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2020) The Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development organised, in partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO, a discussion, entitled, "Mosul Heritage: A New Era Built by Youth."

The session, moderated by Mina Al Oraibi, Editor-in-Chief of the National, commemorated the three-year anniversary of the destruction of the Great Mosque of Al Nuri and its Al-Hadba’ Minaret in Mosul by Daesh.

The discussion, was attended by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Suhaib Al Darzi, Head of the Engineering Consultancy Office at Mosul University; Rakan Al Allaf, Director of the National Project to Rebuild the Al Nuri Mosque at UNESCO; Ali Al Baroudi, Translation Professor at Mosul University and Photographer; Fahar Sabah, Iraqi Cultural Activist and Founder of the Writers Forum; Abdulrahman Al Hajjar, Antiquities and Heritage Inspector of Nineveh Governorate at the Iraqi Ministry of Culture and Antiquities, and Narjis Danoun, UNESCO volunteer.

During the session, Al Kaabi praised the citizens of Mosul, who helped complete phase one of the mosque’s rebuilding project, while pointing out that the UAE adopted, in 2018, UNESCO’s initiative to rebuild the mosque, which has sent a message of hope to the entire world in its battle against extremist ideas.

"One day, the Great Mosque of Al Nuri shall rise again in Mosul’s skies, and churches will be rebuilt, and cultural and musical events will be celebrated, along with many other events that celebrate human culture, before the enemies of enlightenment began their destruction. The efforts of the UAE and UNESCO will make Mosul’s citizens smile again," she said.

Al Allaf said the first phase of the project to rebuild the mosque was completed, due to the help of Mosul’s citizens, with almost 300 people taking part from February 2019 to March 2020 in removing mines and munitions, collecting heritage and historical artifacts, and classifying and documenting them.

The work of UNESCO has continued, despite the COVID-19 crisis, he added, noting that officials are waiting for the delivery of equipment to begin testing soil and rebuilding specific areas of the site, and the project’s second phase will begin in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Related Topics

World United Nations UAE Mosul SITE February March 2018 2019 2020 Mosque From

Recent Stories

Kuwait announces 551 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

1 hour ago

DHA provides free digital health information for h ..

2 hours ago

UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, US Special Repres ..

2 hours ago

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of USD 1.5 billion S ..

2 hours ago

UAE, US discuss relations, efforts to contain COVI ..

2 hours ago

RAK CP praises efforts of local government employe ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.