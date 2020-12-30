Great successes achieved by Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2020) Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy has many successes to its credit in its remarkable journey towards expanding the base of women who practice sports under the slogan "Moving forward".

Preparations for the New Year have begun on the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy’s agenda after a year of challenging achievements.

However, COVID-19 did not prevent the academy from developing programmes and plans that encourage women to exercise in the UAE under the umbrella of the national initiative to address this pandemic with sports, to highlight the role of women as the embodiment of harmony and cohesion among members of the society, and to become a source of productivity and positive energy.

During this season, the academy has many achievements in all fields, whether by holding virtual sports seminars and workshops or organising community events, competitions and sports challenges. Under the leadership and with the support of H.H. Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and "Mother of the Nation", who has always believed in the abilities of Emirati women. Also, 2020 coincided with the 10th anniversary of the academy, when the new logo was revealed, reflecting a new era of goals and aspirations.

The events organised by the academy included activities targeting all segments of the society, where it launched an initiative of its anniversary of the 10 Million Steps Challenge resulting in nearly 13 million steps in just three days. In addition to virtual events, most importantly being the virtual run, which was done through the social media pages, until the organisation of championships which were conducted in accordance with precautionary and preventive measures such as the Abu Dhabi Fishing Championship, archery tournament and Blitz Chess tournament, all dedicated to women. There was also special training for the academy’s teams such as volleyball and equestrian in preparation for the upcoming official tournaments.

The agenda for the coming season also includes many events and activities, most notably the 2nd bowling tournament for ladies, the 7th FBMA ladies Run, the ladies karting race, the 8th FBMA International Show Jumping Cup and many community events, seminars and workshops.

H.H Sheikha Fatima Bint Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of FBMA, and President of the Abu Dhabi and the Al Ain Ladies Club, continued to publish motivational messages for Emirati women and their achievements, proudly recalling the achievements of Emirati women.