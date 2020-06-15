UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Greece Welcomes Foreign Visitors

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 02:30 PM

Greece welcomes foreign visitors

ATHENS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2020) Greece reopened its main airports to more international flights on Monday, hoping to kick-start its vital tourism sector after three months in lockdown, Reuters reported.

Tourism employs about 700,000 people and accounts for some 20 percent of Greece's economic output, so how the sector fares is significant for the country's recovery. Greece emerged from a decade-long debt crisis two years ago.

About 33 million tourists visited the Mediterranean nation last year, generating revenues of 19 billion Euros.

Passengers arriving from airports deemed high-risk by the European Union's aviation safety agency will be tested for the coronavirus and quarantined up to 14 days, depending on the test result. Restrictions remain for passengers from Britain and Turkey. Arrivals from other airports will be randomly tested.

Restrictions on movement imposed in March helped Greece contain the spread of COVID-19 infections to just above 3,000 cases, a relatively low number compared with other EU countries.

Related Topics

Turkey European Union Greece March From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives letter from South Korea ..

1 hour ago

AC inspects bus stands, markets

15 minutes ago

PTI government accords high priority to developmen ..

15 minutes ago

Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme: 134,445 persons p ..

15 minutes ago

Punjab cabinet approves budget proposals 2020-21

15 minutes ago

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.