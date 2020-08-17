Greece Welcomes UAE-Israel Peace Treaty
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 04:15 PM
ATHENS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2020) Greece has congratulated the governments of the UAE and Israel on the historic peace accord.
A statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Greece said that this agreement - concluded between two close partners of Greece with the pivotal and constructive support of the US - constitutes a victory for diplomacy and an important step towards bolstering security and stability in the region.
"We hope this major step also serves as a cornerstone for the establishment of dialogue and mutual understanding between the peoples of the middle East," added the statement.