Greek Diplomatic Delegation Visits Bee’ah & Polygreen’s Circular Economy Facility, Evogreen, In Sharjah

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2021) A diplomatic delegation from the Hellenic Republic is visiting the UAE ahead of Expo Dubai 2020, which launches in October.

As part of the official itinerary, the group visited the facility of Evogreen - the joint venture in Sharjah between Bee’ah and Polygreen that sees the two organisations cooperate on marine environment protection and circular economy solutions.

The visit to the joint venture facility is the only scheduled tour of a private sector company and was led by Loannis Smyrlis, Secretary-General of International Economic Relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic, and Chairman of the board of Directors of Enterprise Greece S.A. and Commissioner-General of Greece in the World Expo 2020. He was accompanied by Betty Alexandropoulou, Executive Director of Enterprise Greece S.A. and Deputy Commissioner-General of Greece in the World Expo 2020.

Smyrlis was joined on the visit by a supporting team from the Embassy of Greece in the UAE, including Dionyssios Zois, the Greek Ambassador to the UAE, as well as Pantelis Gassios, Counsellor for Economic and Commercial Affairs, Embassy of Greece in the UAE, and Dimitrios Thomopoulos, First Secretary for Economic and Commercial Affairs, Embassy of Greece in the UAE, Office for Economic and Commercial Affairs in Dubai, also took part in the specially arranged site visit.

Polygreen is a Greek multinational company, with a growing global footprint. Its presence in the middle East is independent and is part of its technical knowledge export programme, which sees solutions developed in Greece rolled out in the Middle East.

The "Evogreen" joint venture between Polygreen and Bee’ah, was announced in Athens in June.

Athanasios Polychronopoulos, Group CEO of Polygreen, said, "Polygreen’s vision for environmental protection and sustainable development are the driving forces behind our presence here in the UAE, which represents a long-term commitment to the country and the overall region.

"We are looking forward to sharing our future endeavours and success stories with all stakeholders, both in Greece and the UAE, as well as to make sure that we facilitate the know-how transfer between the two countries through some of the best experts on the issue globally, who we are honoured to have in our respective teams."

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of Bee’ah, added, "At Bee’ah, we believe that protecting marine ecosystems is crucial to maintaining the vital balance of our planet. Evogreen, our joint venture with Polygreen, will address an important range of maritime waste and pollution issues, offering oil spill response services, management of distressed vessels, cargo and abandoned containers, green ship recycling and the establishment of an environmental laboratory, among others.

"Bee’ah’s partnership with Polygreen will both strengthen the UAE’s specialised waste treatment recycling capabilities by leveraging international cooperation to help protect our oceans, and offer advanced solutions to the maritime industry."