(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2020) ABU DHABI, 17th November 2020 (WAM) - Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece, arrived in the UAE on Tuesday for a two-day working visit.

The Greek Prime Minister was received at the airport by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and a number of senior officials.