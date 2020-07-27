Greek President honours UAE Ambassador

ATHENS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2020) President Katerina Sakellaropoulou of Greece has honoured Mohamed Meer Al Raisi, UAE Ambassador to Greece, in recognition of his efforts in strengthening ties between the UAE and Greece.

On the occasion of the end of his tenure as ambassador to the country, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias decorated the UAE Ambassador with the Grand Cross of the Order of Phoenix on behalf of President Sakellaropoulou, during a ceremony held at the Greek Foreign Ministry.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Greek FM praised the active role played by the ambassador in fostering relations between the two countries.

Al Raisi, in turn, expressed his appreciation and pride over receiving the prestigious honour, emphasising the strength of relations between the two countries.

He added that the gesture reflects the distinguished mutual relations of friendship, noting that the UAE consistently seeks avenues for cooperation to serve the peoples of both countries.