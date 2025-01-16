Green Hydrogen Summit Kicks Off At Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2025 | 09:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) The Green Hydrogen Summit, a key event of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025, convened today, bringing together global industry leaders to accelerate the adoption of green hydrogen across various sectors.
The summit addressed challenges and explored innovative solutions to advance this vital industry while supporting global sustainability goals.
Stephan Gobert, Chief Strategy Officer and Senior Vice President for Green Hydrogen at France-based ENGIE, described green hydrogen production as a strategic shift in the energy sector due to the pressing need for large-scale energy sources.
He highlighted the middle East's significant competitive edge in delivering exceptionally low-cost electricity, evidenced by recent auctions in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other regional countries, bolstering opportunities for growth in this critical sector.
Gobert noted that ENGIE has completed the construction of its first green hydrogen plant in South Africa, which is currently operating at a small capacity, while work is underway on a second facility with a capacity of 10 megawatts in Australia.
He added that the current goal is to build, operate, and maintain these projects to understand their efficiency and actual long-term costs.
The Middle East offers low renewable energy costs supported by clear strategies and ambitions aimed at positioning the region as a major green hydrogen player, Gobert said, further emphasising the company’s confidence in the market. He underlined the need for increased government support to realise these ambitions.
Gobert also mentioned that while there are currently no costs associated with pollution, this is expected to change in the future, positively impacting green molecule producers.
He concluded by stating that the next phase will see the implementation of larger projects with capacities reaching hundreds of megawatts before expanding to gigawatt-scale projects, focusing on major hubs that are crucial for driving the industry forward.
