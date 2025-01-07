Green Hydrogen Summit Returns To ADSW 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2025 | 07:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2025) ABU DHABI, 7th January, 2025 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2025, the global platform supported by the UAE and its clean energy leader Masdar, will again feature the Green Hydrogen Summit, bringing together industry leaders to advance the universal adoption of green hydrogen across a range of sectors.
Reflecting Abu Dhabi’s ambition to become the global hub for green hydrogen and its derivatives through innovation and investments, the 2025 Green Hydrogen Summit aligns closely with Abu Dhabi’s Low Carbon Hydrogen Policy and the UAE's National Hydrogen Strategy 2050.
Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, said, “Green hydrogen is a critical pillar in the transformation of energy systems, unlocking pathways to decarbonise hard-to-abate sectors and offering a powerful opportunity to accelerate progress toward net zero goals. The UAE is committed to leading the way in developing and deploying this vital technology, with ADSW standing at the nexus of new thinking and action and serving as a dynamic platform to unite global leaders, industry experts, policymakers and investors. Together, we are turning bold commitments into impactful action and driving the rapid scale-up of green hydrogen production for a more sustainable world.”
Designed to foster dialogue and facilitate actionable solutions, the 2025 Green Hydrogen Summit will feature engaging formats, including high-level plenary panels, fireside chats, and action-oriented working sessions and roundtables.
Building on the momentum of previous editions, the 2025 Green Hydrogen Summit will deepen collaboration, unlock investment opportunities, deploy sustainable financial models, and drive efforts to harmonise global standards. The Summit will be a key step in global efforts to unlock the full potential of green hydrogen to drive sustainable development.
Masdar is at the forefront of green hydrogen technologies, developing power-to-X projects in the UAE and globally, while accelerating investment in green hydrogen to support the diversification of the UAE’s economy and the global energy systems transformation.
With a target of producing 1 million tonnes per annum of green hydrogen or equivalent derivatives within a decade, Masdar has adopted a “smart early-mover" approach by investing in strategic projects and building scalable platforms in key markets. Masdar is also driving the decarbonisation of hard-to-abate sectors such as aviation, marine, and steel, and is developing projects to establish reliable supply chains for green ammonia, eMethanol, SAF, eMethane, and liquid hydrogen, supporting the global energy systems transformation.
Supported by its partners, the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), ADNOC, Emirates Global Aluminum (EGA), EMSTEEL, Fertiglobe and BEEAH, the 2025 Green Hydrogen Summit is poised to advance the global energy systems transformation dialogue and drive tangible progress toward a thriving green hydrogen ecosystem.
