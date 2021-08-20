Green list for travel to Abu Dhabi updated

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2021) ABU DHABI, 19th August 2021 (WAM) - The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT- Abu Dhabi) has issued the updated ‘Green List’ for travel to Abu Dhabi.

Below is the full list of 'green' countries, regions and territories that you can travel from if planning a trip to Abu Dhabi, without having to quarantine.

Albania Australia Austria Bahrain Belgium Brunei Bulgaria Canada China Czech Republic Germany Hong Kong (SAR) Hungary Malta Mauritius Moldova New Zealand Poland Republic of Ireland Romania Saudi Arabia Serbia Seychelles Singapore South Korea Sweden Switzerland Taiwan, Province of China Ukraine The list is subject to change based on global COVID-19 developments.

As for Travel corridors, If you have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (final dose received at least 28 days before travel), you will also not be required to quarantine when you travel between Abu Dhabi and: Bahrain Greece Serbia Seychelles