UrduPoint.com

Green List For Travel To Abu Dhabi Updated

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 02:00 AM

Green list for travel to Abu Dhabi updated

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2021) ABU DHABI, 19th August 2021 (WAM) - The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT- Abu Dhabi) has issued the updated ‘Green List’ for travel to Abu Dhabi.

Below is the full list of 'green' countries, regions and territories that you can travel from if planning a trip to Abu Dhabi, without having to quarantine.

Albania Australia Austria Bahrain Belgium Brunei Bulgaria Canada China Czech Republic Germany Hong Kong (SAR) Hungary Malta Mauritius Moldova New Zealand Poland Republic of Ireland Romania Saudi Arabia Serbia Seychelles Singapore South Korea Sweden Switzerland Taiwan, Province of China Ukraine The list is subject to change based on global COVID-19 developments.

As for Travel corridors, If you have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (final dose received at least 28 days before travel), you will also not be required to quarantine when you travel between Abu Dhabi and: Bahrain Greece Serbia Seychelles

Related Topics

Australia Ukraine China Canada Abu Dhabi Germany Hong Kong Singapore Ireland Austria Bahrain Brunei Belgium Bulgaria Poland Czech Republic South Korea Romania Serbia Saudi Arabia Switzerland Sweden Seychelles Malta Moldova Mauritius Hungary Greece Saudi Arabia Riyals August From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary discuss l ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary discuss latest developments in Afghanis ..

2 hours ago
 Medevac flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying Akkar ..

Medevac flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying Akkar explosion victims

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee update procedure to enter Ab ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonn ..

Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonnes imports in dhow trade durin ..

5 hours ago
 UAE beat Tahiti 4-3 at opener of FIFA Beach Soccer ..

UAE beat Tahiti 4-3 at opener of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

5 hours ago
 Australian PM thanks UAE for help in evacuating Au ..

Australian PM thanks UAE for help in evacuating Australian citizens from Afghani ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.