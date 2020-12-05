‘Green recovery’ to take centre stage as ADSW Summit opens for registration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2020) Masdar has announced that registration is now open for the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, ADSW, Summit, the global platform for accelerating sustainable development, which will take place virtually in January 2021.

Hosted by Masdar, the ADSW Summit will, over three sessions, focus on the pillars of "Live & Move", "Care & Engage", and "Work & Invest", with each pillar exploring social, economic and technological opportunities to achieve a ‘green recovery’ post COVID-19.

The ADSW Summit will be held on 19th January, 2021, with the full ADSW programme running from 18th to 21st January. The full physical programme of ADSW will return in 2022.

Alongside its health impact, the pandemic has heavily affected the global economy, with the International Monetary Fund estimating it could cost as much as US$28 trillion in lost output. Governments around the world are being urged to align their recovery efforts with sustainable development initiatives. The International Renewable Energy Agency, IRENA, has estimated that doubling annual global energy transition investments to US$2 trillion over the next three years would boost global GDP by 1 percent.

"The ADSW Summit along with Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week’s other high-level events will help set the global sustainability agenda for the year ahead – a year when sustainability will be at the centre of the post-COVID-19 discussion," said Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar.

"By bringing together world leaders from government, industry and technology, we have an opportunity to accelerate the energy transition and demonstrate that green growth goes hand-in-hand with economic growth."

Alongside the ADSW Summit, ADSW will feature a series of high-level virtual events, including the IRENA Assembly, Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum, Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum, and the World Future Energy Summit Forums.

Masdar will also host the Youth Dialogue Week, which will bring young people from around the world together virtually to discuss how they can play a more active role in the implementation of both the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the UAE’s 50 Year Development Plan.

As the first global event in the year of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, ADSW will help galvanise further collaboration among government, business and community stakeholders to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

ADSW 2020 welcomed 45,000 attendees from over 170 countries, including the UAE’s leadership, 10 heads of state, 180 international ministers, and over 500 representatives from the world’s media. High-level speakers included Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia, Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, and Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh.