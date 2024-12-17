Green tourism in UAE: Nature’s beauty embracing sustainability

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) The UAE has transformed its desert landscapes into thriving oases and green spaces while pioneering sustainable infrastructure.

This commitment to green development has established the nation as a leading global tourism destination, prioritising eco-tourism and cultural heritage preservation to ensure a sustainable and competitive tourism sector.

These efforts are underpinned by numerous environmental initiatives and forward-thinking strategies that promote responsible tourism and cultivate a culture of environmental stewardship.

Building on this commitment to sustainability, the UAE launched the fifth season of the "World's Coolest Winter" campaign, themed "Green Tourism."

This initiative, a collaboration between the Ministry of Economy, the National Agricultural Centre and local tourism authorities, aims to promote community’s engagement in agritourism by encouraging visits to farms and agricultural projects.

The campaign aligns with the national domestic tourism strategy, spearheaded by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to further solidify the UAE's position as a premier global destination by fostering an integrated tourism ecosystem.

This year's campaign champions "green tourism," promoting environmental awareness while showcasing the UAE's natural beauty and commitment to sustainability. Visitors can explore diverse attractions—from islands and beaches to mountains and nature reserves—while preserving these treasures for future generations. This approach strengthens the UAE's position as a leading global destination, uniting its rich culture, breathtaking nature, and advanced infrastructure.

The UAE's focus on green tourism is supported by a robust legal framework protecting natural resources and biodiversity. The nation's commitment extends beyond tourism, driving sustainability across various sectors, promoting a green economy, and combating desertification and pollution.

The UAE prioritises eco-tourism, aligning with the UN's definition of nature-based travel focused on appreciating nature and culture while minimizing negative impacts. This approach emphasises education and promotes the preservation of natural and cultural heritage for both locals and tourists. The UAE's commitment to responsible tourism is evident in its numerous eco-tourism destinations, reflecting its global leadership in sustainable practices.

The UAE is driving innovation and digital transformation within its tourism sector to enhance revenue and support local businesses. The nation also utilizes advanced technology to reduce carbon emissions, contributing to its 2050 climate neutrality goals and fostering sustainable economic development.

This visionary approach has propelled the UAE 7 spots ahead since 2019, to rank 18th globally in the World Economic Forum's 2024 Travel and Tourism Development Index, supporting the "UAE Tourism Strategy 2031" goal of becoming a top global destination.

The UAE's protected areas, comprising marine and wildlife reserves, cover a significant portion of its land and marine territories. These reserves are vital for biodiversity and environmental balance, further enhancing the country's eco-tourism offerings. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment's "UAE's Natural Wonders" project further underscores this national commitment to eco-tourism development.

Various tourism authorities across the UAE have launched initiatives to bolster green tourism and sustainability. The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi focuses on empowering partners with sustainable practices, including new guidelines, carbon measurement systems, and energy audits for hotels. These efforts aim to preserve the emirate's resources and cultural heritage for future generations.

Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism has introduced 50 initiatives encompassing desert reserves, eco-friendly establishments, and awareness campaigns, reinforcing its commitment to a sustainable tourism model.

The "Dubai Can" initiative, launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, raises awareness about resource preservation and encourages community participation in building a sustainable future by reducing harmful environmental practices.

The "Dubai Sustainable Tourism" initiative mandates that hotels adhere to 19 sustainability criteria related to management practices, performance measurement, as well as staff and guest training, enhancing Dubai's competitive edge while reducing its carbon footprint.

The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority champions eco-friendly practices and sustainability policies within its tourism sector, promoting responsible resource management and enhancing the positive impacts of tourism on the environment and community.