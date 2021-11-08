UrduPoint.com

Grenada Showcases History, Culture At Expo 2020 Dubai

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 05:00 PM

Grenada showcases history, culture at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2021) The Caribbean nation of Grenada is participating in Expo 2020 Dubai through a distinguished pavilion showcasing its marvellous nature.

In his statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Stephon Benjamin, Organiser of Grenada's Pavilion, said that the purpose of participating in Expo 2020 Dubai is to showcase the country's history, culture and traditions, as well as its authentic folklore.

"We aim, through our participation in this key international event, to attract tourists to our country, which is known for its transparent blue beaches and diverse marine life," he added, noting 67 percent of the country's GDP is attributed to tourism.

Grenada has an interesting history reflected by its culture, he added, noting it is known as the "island of spices", as it produces the largest amount of spices per square mile than any country in the world.

Grenada’s top export is nutmeg, which is called "Black Gold". It produces 20 percent of the global production of nutmeg, as well as the best quality cocoa in the world, he said. The main investment areas in Grenada include agriculture, fisheries, healthcare, maritime navigation, yachts, tourism and creative industries, he added.

Various factors attract investment in Grenada, including the availability of skilled labour, the country's location as a hub for international markets and the best beaches in the world and abundant agricultural crops.

Grenada is known for its lakes, rivers and sulphur springs, 40 white sandy beaches and nine black sandy beaches. The country offers tourists an exciting experience, and they can enjoy water adventures, such as river rafting, sailing, sports fishing, whale and dolphin watching, and snorkeling.

Related Topics

World Sports Water Agriculture Dubai Springs Grenada Hub 2020 Gold Market Event Best Top Labour

Recent Stories

AD Ports Group enters construction logistics, acqu ..

AD Ports Group enters construction logistics, acquires 31 new tipper trucks

15 seconds ago
 PM orders stern action against sugar mafia

PM orders stern action against sugar mafia

3 minutes ago
 Lavrov Condemns US Decision Not To Recognize Resul ..

Lavrov Condemns US Decision Not To Recognize Results of Venezuelan Election

2 minutes ago
 UN World Food Programme Warns of Approaching Hunge ..

UN World Food Programme Warns of Approaching Hunger Catastrophe

2 minutes ago
 PGMI Principal reviews medical facilities for deng ..

PGMI Principal reviews medical facilities for dengue patients

2 minutes ago
 Djokovic wraps up end-of-year world number one spo ..

Djokovic wraps up end-of-year world number one spot

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.