Open Menu

Gross Banks’ Assets Exceed AED4.4 Trillion By End Of September: CBUAE

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 09:15 PM

Gross banks’ assets exceed AED4.4 trillion by end of September: CBUAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2024) The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) revealed that Gross banks’ assets, including bankers’ acceptances, increased by 0.5% from AED4,378.0 billion at the end of August 2024 to AED4,401.7 billion at the end of September 2024.

In its Monetary & Banking Developments Report for September 2024, the apex bank said Gross credit increased by 2.3% from AED 2,112.9 billion at the end of August 2024 to AED2,161.9 billion at the end of September 2024. Gross credit increased due to increases in domestic credit by 1.6% and foreign credit by 6.9%. Domestic credit expansion was brought about by increases in credit to the; government sector by 0.4%, public sector (government-related entities) by 2.7%, private sector by 1.5% and non-banking financial institutions by 1.8%.

Banks’ deposits increased by 0.8%, from AED2,740.5 billion at the end of August 2024 to AED2,761.4 billion at the end of September 2024. The growth in total bank deposits was the result of the increase in resident deposits by 0.8% and in non-resident deposits by 0.5%.

Resident deposits grew as a result of increases in government-related entities deposits by 4.9%, private sector deposits by 0.8% and non-banking financial institutions deposits by 20.5%, overriding the decrease in government sector deposits by 3.

9%.

The bank also announced that the money supply aggregate M1 increased by 0.9%, from AED888.0 billion at the end of August 2024 to AED 896.3 billion at the end of September 2024. This increase was mainly due to AED2.0 billion increase in Currency in circulation outside banks and AED 6.3 billion growth in monetary deposits.

The money supply aggregate M2 increased by 1.7%, increasing from AED2,211.1 billion at the end of August 2024 to AED 2,249.6 billion at the end of September 2024. M2 increased because of an elevated M1 and AED 30.0 billion growth in Quasi-Monetary Deposits.

The money supply aggregate M3 also increased by 0.9%, from AED2,696.3 billion at the end of August 2024 to AED2,719.8 billion at the end of September 2024. M3 expanded mainly due to the growth in M2, overshadowing the AED15.0 billion decrease in government deposits.

The monetary base expanded by 1.2%, from AED734.9 billion at the end of August 2024 to AED743.5 billion at the end of September 2024. The growth in the monetary base was driven by increases in; currency issued by 1.0% and banks & OFCs’ current accounts & overnight deposits of banks at CBUAE by 39.2%, overriding the reduction in reserve account by 14.1%. Whereas, monetary bills & Islamic certificates of deposit remained constant at AED240.9 billion.

Related Topics

UAE Bank UAE Dirham Money August September From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Gross banks’ assets exceed AED4.4 trillion by en ..

Gross banks’ assets exceed AED4.4 trillion by end of September: CBUAE

3 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Touq launches fifth season of World’s Coolest Winter Campaign

18 minutes ago
 Challengers clinch Super Over win against Stars

Challengers clinch Super Over win against Stars

22 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr attends seminar organised by Trip.co ..

Saud bin Saqr attends seminar organised by Trip.com Group

33 minutes ago
 RTA, Dubai Police announce evening peak truck ban ..

RTA, Dubai Police announce evening peak truck ban on Emirates Road towards Sharj ..

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in seminar i ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in seminar in Indonesia

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Supreme Space Council’s first meeting

2 hours ago
 FNC briefs UN official on UAE's approach in women ..

FNC briefs UN official on UAE's approach in women empowerment

2 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash congratulates Bahrain's Speaker of Co ..

Saqr Ghobash congratulates Bahrain's Speaker of Council of Representatives, Chai ..

2 hours ago
 ATC discharges 102 PTI workers, strictly orders po ..

ATC discharges 102 PTI workers, strictly orders police not to re-arrest them

2 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed attends graduation ceremony at Kha ..

Hazza bin Zayed attends graduation ceremony at Khalifa bin Zayed Air College

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs handles over 1.23 million bags, 281, ..

Dubai Customs handles over 1.23 million bags, 281,775 passengers on board 187 cr ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East