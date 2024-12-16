Gross Banks’ Assets Exceed AED4.4 Trillion By End Of September: CBUAE
Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 09:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2024) The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) revealed that Gross banks’ assets, including bankers’ acceptances, increased by 0.5% from AED4,378.0 billion at the end of August 2024 to AED4,401.7 billion at the end of September 2024.
In its Monetary & Banking Developments Report for September 2024, the apex bank said Gross credit increased by 2.3% from AED 2,112.9 billion at the end of August 2024 to AED2,161.9 billion at the end of September 2024. Gross credit increased due to increases in domestic credit by 1.6% and foreign credit by 6.9%. Domestic credit expansion was brought about by increases in credit to the; government sector by 0.4%, public sector (government-related entities) by 2.7%, private sector by 1.5% and non-banking financial institutions by 1.8%.
Banks’ deposits increased by 0.8%, from AED2,740.5 billion at the end of August 2024 to AED2,761.4 billion at the end of September 2024. The growth in total bank deposits was the result of the increase in resident deposits by 0.8% and in non-resident deposits by 0.5%.
Resident deposits grew as a result of increases in government-related entities deposits by 4.9%, private sector deposits by 0.8% and non-banking financial institutions deposits by 20.5%, overriding the decrease in government sector deposits by 3.
9%.
The bank also announced that the money supply aggregate M1 increased by 0.9%, from AED888.0 billion at the end of August 2024 to AED 896.3 billion at the end of September 2024. This increase was mainly due to AED2.0 billion increase in Currency in circulation outside banks and AED 6.3 billion growth in monetary deposits.
The money supply aggregate M2 increased by 1.7%, increasing from AED2,211.1 billion at the end of August 2024 to AED 2,249.6 billion at the end of September 2024. M2 increased because of an elevated M1 and AED 30.0 billion growth in Quasi-Monetary Deposits.
The money supply aggregate M3 also increased by 0.9%, from AED2,696.3 billion at the end of August 2024 to AED2,719.8 billion at the end of September 2024. M3 expanded mainly due to the growth in M2, overshadowing the AED15.0 billion decrease in government deposits.
The monetary base expanded by 1.2%, from AED734.9 billion at the end of August 2024 to AED743.5 billion at the end of September 2024. The growth in the monetary base was driven by increases in; currency issued by 1.0% and banks & OFCs’ current accounts & overnight deposits of banks at CBUAE by 39.2%, overriding the reduction in reserve account by 14.1%. Whereas, monetary bills & Islamic certificates of deposit remained constant at AED240.9 billion.
Recent Stories
Gross banks’ assets exceed AED4.4 trillion by end of September: CBUAE
Abdullah bin Touq launches fifth season of World’s Coolest Winter Campaign
Challengers clinch Super Over win against Stars
Saud bin Saqr attends seminar organised by Trip.com Group
RTA, Dubai Police announce evening peak truck ban on Emirates Road towards Sharj ..
Muslim Council of Elders participates in seminar in Indonesia
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Supreme Space Council’s first meeting
FNC briefs UN official on UAE's approach in women empowerment
Saqr Ghobash congratulates Bahrain's Speaker of Council of Representatives, Chai ..
ATC discharges 102 PTI workers, strictly orders police not to re-arrest them
Hazza bin Zayed attends graduation ceremony at Khalifa bin Zayed Air College
Dubai Customs handles over 1.23 million bags, 281,775 passengers on board 187 cr ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Gross banks’ assets exceed AED4.4 trillion by end of September: CBUAE3 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Touq launches fifth season of World’s Coolest Winter Campaign18 minutes ago
-
Saud bin Saqr attends seminar organised by Trip.com Group33 minutes ago
-
RTA, Dubai Police announce evening peak truck ban on Emirates Road towards Sharjah effective 1 Jan 2 ..1 hour ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders participates in seminar in Indonesia1 hour ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Supreme Space Council’s first meeting2 hours ago
-
FNC briefs UN official on UAE's approach in women empowerment2 hours ago
-
Saqr Ghobash congratulates Bahrain's Speaker of Council of Representatives, Chairman of Shura Counci ..2 hours ago
-
Hazza bin Zayed attends graduation ceremony at Khalifa bin Zayed Air College2 hours ago
-
Dubai Customs handles over 1.23 million bags, 281,775 passengers on board 187 cruise ships between J ..3 hours ago
-
UAE participates in 1st G20 Meeting of Finance Ministry Undersecretaries, Central Bank Deputy Govern ..3 hours ago
-
Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirates NBD branch, operations centre in Al Ain3 hours ago