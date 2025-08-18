Open Menu

Gross Banks’ Assets Reach AED4,878.3 Billion At End Of May 2025: CBUAE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Gross banks’ assets reach AED4,878.3 billion at end of May 2025: CBUAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2025) The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) announced the increase in money supply aggregate M1 by 0.4%, from AED1,011.9 billion at the end of April 2025 to AED1,015.6 billion at the end of May 2025. The increase was due to AED3.4 billion growth in monetary deposits, and AED0.3 billion increase in Currency in circulation outside banks.

In its Monetary & Banking Developments for May 2025, the CBUAE said that the money supply aggregate M2 increased by 1.6%, from AED2,435.6 billion at the end of April 2025 to AED2,474.0 billion at the end of May 2025. M2 increased due to an elevated M1, and AED34.7 billion increase in Quasi Monetary Deposits.

The money supply aggregate M3 increased by 1.7%, from AED2,898.2 billion at the end of April 2025 to AED2,948.1 billion at the end of May 2025. M3 increased due to the growth in M2, and AED11.5 billion increase in government deposits.

The monetary base increased by 2.2%, from AED 819.0 billion at the end of April 2025 to AED836.7 billion at the end of May 2025. The increase in the monetary base was driven by increases in: currency issued by 2.1%, reserve account by 29.2%, and in monetary bills & Islamic certificates of deposit by 6.6% overriding the decrease in banks & OFCs’ current accounts & overnight deposits of banks at CBUAE by 48.

8%.

Gross banks’ assets, including bankers’ acceptances, increased by 2.7% from AED 4,749.8 billion at the end of April 2025 to AED 4,878.3 billion at the end of May 2025.

Gross credit increased by 1.5% from AED2,259.4 billion at the end of April 2025 to AED2,293.4 billion at the end of May 2025. Gross credit increased due to the combined growth in domestic credit by AED7.1 billion and foreign credit by AED26.9 billion. The growth in domestic credit was due to increases in credit to the; government sector by 2.0%, private sector by 0.8%, while credit to the public sector (government-related entities) decreased by 2.4%, and non-banking financial institutions decreased by 2.5%.

Banks’ deposits increased by 1.8%, from AED2,965.4 billion at the end of April 2025 to AED3,018.5 billion at the end of May 2025. The increase in bank deposits was driven by the growth in resident deposits by 1.9%, settling at AED2,741.3 billion and in non- resident deposits by 0.6%, reaching AED277.2 billion. Within the resident deposits; government sector deposits increased by 3.4%, private sector deposits increased by 1.9%, and government-related entities deposits increased by 1.3%, while non-banking financial institutions deposits decreased by 6.1% by the end of May 2025.

Related Topics

UAE Bank UAE Dirham Money April May From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Gross banks’ assets reach AED4,878.3 billion at ..

Gross banks’ assets reach AED4,878.3 billion at end of May 2025: CBUAE

1 minute ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, Embassy of Peru explore co ..

Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, Embassy of Peru explore cooperation

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves SNQSE’s organisational st ..

Sharjah Ruler approves SNQSE’s organisational structure

31 minutes ago
 Construction of "Kalabagh Dam" is of utmost import ..

Construction of "Kalabagh Dam" is of utmost importance for alleviating problems ..

34 minutes ago
 NIPA 44th Mid-Career Management Course Delegation ..

NIPA 44th Mid-Career Management Course Delegation Visits PITB

36 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber attracts 31 MNCs to Du ..

Dubai International Chamber attracts 31 MNCs to Dubai in H1 2025, achieving 138% ..

1 hour ago
Penge crowned closing champion on DP World Tour

Penge crowned closing champion on DP World Tour

2 hours ago
 CM Maryam to adopt Japanese model for urban develo ..

CM Maryam to adopt Japanese model for urban development, waste management

2 hours ago
 Price of 24-karat gold increases by Rs1, 500 in Pa ..

Price of 24-karat gold increases by Rs1, 500 in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Rashid Al Shamsi raises UAE flag atop Europe's hig ..

Rashid Al Shamsi raises UAE flag atop Europe's highest peak

2 hours ago
 Dubai Police foil $25 million pink diamond heist i ..

Dubai Police foil $25 million pink diamond heist in eight hours

2 hours ago
 Malaika Arora expresses desire to remarry, says sh ..

Malaika Arora expresses desire to remarry, says she still believes in love

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East