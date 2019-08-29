UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gross Domestic Savings Grow 6.6 Pc To AED516.1 Bn In 2018

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 09:15 PM

Gross domestic savings grow 6.6 pc to AED516.1 bn in 2018

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2019) The gross domestic savings in United Arab Emirates grew 6.6 percent to AED516.1 bn in 2018 from AED484.5 bn in 2017, according figures revealed by the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority.

The highest since 2015, the growth reflects the significant success achieved by the economic diversification policy adopted by the government over the past years.

According to the figures, the gross domestic savings stood at AED491.8 bn in 2015 before declining to AED482.1bn in 2016, then up to AED484.5 bn in the year 2017, since which the rate has been on the rise.

The remarkable growth in national savings has reflected positively on the rest of the country's economic indicators, with the gross national income per capita up to AED55,570 at a time the oil sector's contribution to GNI is getting down, and GDP is edging up.

Related Topics

Oil United Arab Emirates 2017 2016 2015 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

Grand Imam of Al Azhar receives President of Globa ..

1 hour ago

Italian Ex-Senator Expects New Left-Wing Governmen ..

3 minutes ago

Gazprom Expects Lower Gas Exports to Europe in 201 ..

3 minutes ago

Senate session to continue till September 6

3 minutes ago

Indian steps put regional peace at stake: Sh Rashi ..

3 minutes ago

Instructions issued to schools, colleges in wake o ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.